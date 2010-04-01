|
February 11, 2013 - Been on a 2 year sabbatical and trying to get back into a rythym. Not quite updated as I'd like but one small step is better than none! Let's just start with some new featured artists, Lisa Falzon, Tony Juliano, Tina Wiesen and some Body Painting. And please check out our new Art Blog!!! We're back and almost enthusiastic but we're here to stay, until next time... Your Email Comments Welcome!
|FLIRTING & BODY LANGUAGE:
* It takes between 90 seconds and four minutes to decide if someone likes someone else romantically
* 55% of the message picked up from someone comes through body language
* 38% is picked up from tone, speed and inflection of the voice
* 7% is picked up from what is actually said
* If someone likes someone else, their pupil size increases and so does their blink rate
Note to Self™ - What is Art? "My life and inner visions are alive in my work through abstraction, leaving open spaces for you to fill."
The Spread - Ok, we've been checking out the EATS around Baltimore and this is what we came up with.
Artist Gets Zapped - "Don't know about Zapplication, but my friend mentioned it the other day. I am all for jurying with digital images. Slides are expensive, cumbersome, and I only use them for show entries. I'm a little leery of having one point for all art show applications - I guess I'm paranoid that eventually all shows will converge into one huge, controlling, WalMart-esque entity..."
Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? - "What Jessica Bowers (J Bowers Baltimore City Paper) thought were simple Klan figures, a Fifth Grader in any civics class in the US would whisper to their classmate, 'It's Abu Ghraib'. WOW, now that's about as wrong as midnight and noon... At this rate of professional growth, Jessica Bowers, we are afraid, will never never get out of Kansas!"
Surreal Pop Art - "Driven by something he can't quite seem to put his finger on and something beyond his ability to control, over and over he sculpts a vision from his mind, a vision that he does not understand. Although his first efforts don't satisfy his mind's eye, he continues to search, to refine, until the time comes that he makes the connection between what is coming out of him and what it means..."
Eat This - You're home alone again on another Friday night with nothing to do. Here's a recipe we probably won't attmept but it's interesting, oysters roffignac, seafood gumbo and blackberry turnovers.
Lost and Found - here's a new section of artists that somehow along the way lost themselves on the internet only to resurface and be found again! We just heard from one of our orginal featured artist, THH70, back and busier than ever!
|"I've been painting all my life. It was always something special that I did, that separated me from the rest of the kids at school in that I was always the best in class when it came to making pictures, or crafts of any sort. It came out of the fact that I practised more.. that and perhaps a mixture of genes and upbringing environment." Lisa Falzon
"Mars Needs Kittens, The Great Stall of China, My Date with the Bogeyman, & Lord of the Onion Rings are just a few of the wacky and weird paintings by satirist artist, Tony "Baloney" Juliano. With his single panel lush comic like paintings dealing with quick puns, whimsical sayings, ironic sadness, and his penchant for parodying other famous artists, Tony makes art laughable in colorful complimentary painted frames." Tony Juliano
"I thought that explained Tina's love for the human face and figure. Well that is not all of it, Tina added one last thing that really opened my eyes, she says, "Since birth I have a slight hearing disability, because of that I have to rely more on peoples lip movements and gestures to fully understand them. That might be one of the reasons why I'm so fascinated by face and body language. " Tina von Wiesen
"At a family gathering when I was five or so, one of my aunts collected lipstick, eye shadow and liner from guests and painted the face, legs and arms of an attendee that had lots of leg and arm exposed. Everyone got their cameras out to snap photos as she posed for the crowd. Over the years, most photographs that made an impression involved body art of some sort." Body Painting
ZAPPLICATION.ORG - anyone out there heard of this new system? If you have, tell us your side of the story, good, bad or the indifferent.
GRAFFITI - Our NO. 1 Article!!! Follow the links and find 6 pages of Super Graffiti and Street Art.
Quotable Quotes:
Beauty is not in the perfection but in the flaws. "It's the crack that makes the plate exquisite." Duane Michals
Winston Churchill once said, "The man who doesn't step on anybody's toes is standing still."
"If it's not one thing it's another, if it's not that it's something else" Rosanne Rose Anna Danna
"Live the life you love, and use the god you trust, and don't take it all too seriously." Love andRockets.
"Mirrors on the ceiling, the pink champagne on ice. And she said we are all just prisoners here of our own device..." HOTEL CALIFORNIA, THE EAGLES
"I am too involved in what I am doing, I cannot tear myself away from it. For me nothing else exists." Henri Matisse
"As someone once said, you can't avoid the aging process but you can always stay immature!" from a good friend, Lisa
"I wasn't expecting anything and I got even less..." Jiminy Glick, Comedy Central
"We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars." Oscar Wilde
PIXELSCAPES by Tom Chambers
