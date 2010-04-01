

Note to Self™ - What is Art? "My life and inner visions are alive in my work through abstraction, leaving open spaces for you to fill." Read More



The Spread - Ok, we've been checking out the EATS around Baltimore and this is what we came up with. Please visit the rest of the Spreads



Artist Gets Zapped - "Don't know about Zapplication, but my friend mentioned it the other day. I am all for jurying with digital images. Slides are expensive, cumbersome, and I only use them for show entries. I'm a little leery of having one point for all art show applications - I guess I'm paranoid that eventually all shows will converge into one huge, controlling, WalMart-esque entity..." Don't Get Zapped!



Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? - "What Jessica Bowers (J Bowers Baltimore City Paper) thought were simple Klan figures, a Fifth Grader in any civics class in the US would whisper to their classmate, 'It's Abu Ghraib'. WOW, now that's about as wrong as midnight and noon... At this rate of professional growth, Jessica Bowers, we are afraid, will never never get out of Kansas!" About Show #7



Surreal Pop Art - "Driven by something he can't quite seem to put his finger on and something beyond his ability to control, over and over he sculpts a vision from his mind, a vision that he does not understand. Although his first efforts don't satisfy his mind's eye, he continues to search, to refine, until the time comes that he makes the connection between what is coming out of him and what it means..." Kris Hoglund



Eat This - You're home alone again on another Friday night with nothing to do. Here's a recipe we probably won't attmept but it's interesting, oysters roffignac, seafood gumbo and blackberry turnovers. Don't dispair, there's always Saturday night, good luck! Oysters Roffignac, etc, etc, etc... Enjoy



:: This Month's Art Shows, First Fridays, Openings, Receptions, et.al. ::



Lost and Found - here's a new section of artists that somehow along the way lost themselves on the internet only to resurface and be found again! We just heard from one of our orginal featured artist, THH70, back and busier than ever! Lo-Fi Urban Abstract Graffiti



our featured artists:

"I've been painting all my life. It was always something special that I did, that separated me from the rest of the kids at school in that I was always the best in class when it came to making pictures, or crafts of any sort. It came out of the fact that I practised more.. that and perhaps a mixture of genes and upbringing environment." Lisa Falzon



"Mars Needs Kittens, The Great Stall of China, My Date with the Bogeyman, & Lord of the Onion Rings are just a few of the wacky and weird paintings by satirist artist, Tony "Baloney" Juliano. With his single panel lush comic like paintings dealing with quick puns, whimsical sayings, ironic sadness, and his penchant for parodying other famous artists, Tony makes art laughable in colorful complimentary painted frames." Tony Juliano



"I thought that explained Tina's love for the human face and figure. Well that is not all of it, Tina added one last thing that really opened my eyes, she says, "Since birth I have a slight hearing disability, because of that I have to rely more on peoples lip movements and gestures to fully understand them. That might be one of the reasons why I'm so fascinated by face and body language. " Tina von Wiesen



"At a family gathering when I was five or so, one of my aunts collected lipstick, eye shadow and liner from guests and painted the face, legs and arms of an attendee that had lots of leg and arm exposed. Everyone got their cameras out to snap photos as she posed for the crowd. Over the years, most photographs that made an impression involved body art of some sort." Body Painting

